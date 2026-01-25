Chelsea Secures Top-Four Position in Win at Crystal Palace

The Blues were the victors on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park in a game that saw Crystal Palace down to ten men. Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace with a scoreline of 3-1. The victory allows the Blues to strengthen their hold on fourth place in the Premier League standings.

The visiting side established control early in the first half, capitalising on a defensive lapse from the hosts. Estêvão opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a clinical left-footed strike after pouncing on a loose ball in the center of the box. This initial breakthrough set the tone for the remainder of the encounter, as Chelsea continued to dictate the tempo and limit the scoring opportunities for the home side.

Okay News reports that the lead was doubled shortly after the halftime break when João Pedro found the net in the 54th minute. His well-placed shot from the middle of the area beat the Crystal Palace goalkeeper, further deflating the home crowd. The situation worsened for the hosts when a VAR review in the 62nd minute led to a penalty for a handball, which Enzo Fernández expertly converted to give Chelsea a comfortable 3-0 advantage.

Crystal Palace’s challenges intensified in the 72nd minute when Adam Wharton was dismissed from the pitch. Wharton received a red card following a foul on Moisés Caicedo, leaving the home side with only ten men to navigate the final twenty minutes of the contest. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Palace continued to search for a way back into the game, though Chelsea’s defensive organization proved difficult to penetrate.

The home side managed to pull a goal back in the 90th minute during a frantic period of stoppage time. Chris Richards rose highest to meet a corner kick, heading the ball home from close range to offer a late consolation for the fans remaining at Selhurst Park. However, with nine additional minutes played, Chelsea remained composed and successfully managed the closing stages of the match to secure all three points.

The result leaves Crystal Palace languishing in the middle of the Premier League table, continuing a difficult season characterized by inconsistent form and struggles to maintain defensive solidity. Conversely, Chelsea’s win marks another step forward in their quest for European qualification, demonstrating the squad’s growing confidence under pressure as the 2025-26 campaign progresses into its final stages.