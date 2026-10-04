Chelsea Women Beat West Ham 3–0 With Sixth Straight Clean Sheet

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Chelsea Women beat West Ham United 3–0 in England’s Women’s Super League on Sunday, October 4, 2026, with Melvine Malard, Keira Walsh and Maika Hamano scoring in Dagenham, east London.

Malard opened the scoring in the 38th minute before Walsh and Hamano added goals in the 80th and 87th minutes respectively, according to Chelsea’s official match report.

Okay News reports that Chelsea recorded their sixth consecutive clean sheet. The club’s report said West Ham finished without a shot or a touch inside Chelsea’s penalty area.

Malard broke the deadlock after Sjoeke Nüsken won possession in midfield. The forward received the ball with her back to goal, turned and scored.

Chelsea remained one goal ahead until the closing stages. Substitute Alyssa Thompson helped create both late goals from the left, with Wieke Kaptein supplying Walsh for a finish from outside the penalty area.

Hamano then headed in after Thompson’s shot was saved and Aggie Beever-Jones directed the loose ball towards her.

Chelsea’s next match is against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, after the international break.