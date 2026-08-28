Cherki, Haaland Hit Braces as Man City Thrash Palace 4-1

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LONDON, United Kingdom – A sensational individual display from French playmaker Rayan Cherki and a clinical brace from Erling Haaland propelled Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City to a dominant 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, maintaining their flawless start to the Premier League season on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The triumph marked two wins from two for Maresca at the helm of the reigning champions, while spoiling Pierre Sage’s home managerial debut in South London as the Eagles remain without a point after two rounds of fixtures.

Okay News reports that City broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Haaland opened his league account for the campaign, outjumping Palace centre-back Chris Richards to plant a trademark header beyond goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The second half delivered a masterclass from Cherki, who donned the number 10 shirt and produced a moment reminiscent of Lionel Messi in the 54th minute, slaloming past multiple Palace defenders inside the penalty area before cleanly poking the ball into the corner to double City’s advantage.

Palace halved the deficit two minutes later through an extraordinary sequence when Spanish winger Yeremy Pino curled a 25-yard free-kick against the crossbar, with the rebound deflecting in off the back of diving City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for an unfortunate own goal.

Undeterred by the host’s revival, Cherki struck back almost immediately in the 59th minute, unleashing an audacious strike from the edge of the area that took a heavy deflection past a wrong-footed Henderson to restore City’s two-goal cushion.

Speaking after his first Premier League brace, Cherki revealed that seeing early substitution movements on the bench spurred him to elevate his performance.

“When I see Enzo Maresca wanted to change me I didn’t like that, so I had to show him I wanted to play and wanted to score,” Cherki said. “With Pep Guardiola we had a big history. Now we have started another story. We have to prove that every week, and we are here for that.”

Haaland put the outcome beyond all doubt in the 84th minute, latching onto a through ball to smash a powerful left-footed drive past Henderson, sealing an emphatic away victory that sent Manchester City to the summit of the Premier League table.