Chief Of Naval Staff Visits Family Of Late Rear Admiral Katagum

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Musa Bello Katagum, following his recent passing after a brief illness.

Vice Admiral Abbas visited the bereaved family to personally convey the sympathies of the Nigerian Navy and to honour the memory of the senior officer, who until his death served as Chief of Operations at Naval Headquarters. During the visit, the naval chief signed the condolence register and offered prayers for the repose of the late admiral’s soul.

Rear Admiral Katagum died while receiving medical treatment in Egypt and was buried in accordance with Islamic rites. He was widely regarded within naval circles as a dedicated and highly respected officer whose career was marked by professionalism, strategic insight and unwavering commitment to national security.

The Navy has described his passing as a significant loss to the service, noting that his contributions were instrumental to recent operational successes. Sunday’s visit by the Chief of Naval Staff underscored the Navy’s solidarity with the family and its commitment to honouring the legacy of officers who served with distinction.