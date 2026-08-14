August 14, 2026

China Calls Taiwan’s Military Drills a ‘Wasteful Charade’ and Warns It Is Ready for Conflict

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
China Calls Taiwan’s Military Drills a ‘Wasteful Charade’ and Warns It Is Ready for Conflict
A Navy miniature is seen in front of displayed Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken on April 11, 2023. (Reuters)

BEIJING, China – China has criticised Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises, calling them a “wasteful charade” that fuels fears of war, as Beijing maintains heavy military pressure around the self-governed island.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Chen Xi said on Friday that the 10-day drills were an attempt by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party to create “war panic” and prepare civilians for a potential conflict. Okay News reports that the statement was Beijing’s first official response since the exercises began last week.

The exercises trained Taiwan’s military to respond to possible Chinese attacks, including attempts to break a maritime blockade. The drills also included, for the first time, preparations for disruptions to mobile internet services.

Chen said the People’s Liberation Army remained on high alert and was continuing to improve its ability to respond to what Beijing calls “separatism and external interference”.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said the conclusion of the exercises would not end government efforts to strengthen the island’s defences and prepare society for possible threats.

“The government, together with the national military and all citizens, will make every necessary preparation to safeguard our democratic and free way of life,” Lai said in a Facebook post.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control, although Beijing says it prefers “peaceful reunification”. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says its people have the right to determine the island’s future.

The Chinese military conducts almost daily operations involving aircraft and naval vessels around Taiwan, increasing pressure on the island in recent years.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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