China Pledges More Help For Cuba As United States Considers Tougher Measures

China’s government says it will keep supporting Cuba, the Caribbean island nation led by a one-party socialist system, after what it described as growing pressure and threats from the United States, the world’s largest economy.

Speaking on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Beijing and Havana remain long-time allies and that China opposes the decades-old United States economic embargo on Cuba, which restricts trade and financial dealings with the island.

Okay News reports that the comments came amid rising tension after United States President Donald Trump warned publicly that Cuba “is ready to fall,” while urging the Cuban government to “make a deal” or face consequences similar to those he has linked to Venezuela, the South American oil-producing country.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, speaking in Beijing, China’s capital, said China was “deeply concerned” about the situation and criticised Washington’s approach to Cuba.

“China expresses its deep concern and opposition to the United States’ actions” on Cuba, Guo told reporters at a regular press briefing. He also urged the United States to stop actions that, in China’s view, threaten “regional peace and stability,” and called on Washington to lift what China described as the blockade and sanctions on Cuba.

Guo added that China would keep helping Cuba, saying Beijing would “continue to provide Cuba with as much support and assistance as possible.”

In the United States, Politico reported last week that the Trump administration is considering a naval blockade aimed at stopping oil imports into Cuba. The report quoted a person described as familiar with the plan as saying that energy supplies could be used as a pressure point against the Cuban leadership.

In Havana, Cuba’s capital, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who leads the country’s government, supervised military exercises on Saturday, describing the drills as a deterrent in case of possible aggression by the United States.