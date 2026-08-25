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China Vows to Protect Interests After US Iran Sanctions Threat

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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China Vows to Protect Interests After US Iran Sanctions Threat
China's President Xi Jinping.

BEIJING, China: China announced on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its rights and interests following plans by the United States to penalize entities associated with Iran.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated the government’s position during a news briefing at 8:54 AM WAT in Beijing. Okay News reports that Lin Jian confirmed China will take action to defend its interests after Washington laid out plans for secondary sanctions on entities doing business with Tehran.

“China has already stated many times that it firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions… China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests,” Lin Jian said.

The United States Department of the Treasury pledged to target economic lifelines supporting Iran, expanding threats of secondary sanctions against foreign entities, including firms operating in China.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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