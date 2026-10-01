Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

NIGERIA: Nigerian actor Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, known as CJay Nwoks, has died, according to his colleague, actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Blessing announced the news on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. In a later Instagram tribute, she said she had spoken to him at 8am and learnt of his death a few hours later.

“Cjay this was never the plan,” she wrote in her initial post.

She also halted the planned release of her film, Egusi Ogbono, which featured the actor.

Okay News reports that Blessing’s earlier September 30 post named Cjay and told followers she would no longer release the movie as planned.

Premium Times reported that the film had been due for release at 5pm that Wednesday.

Nwokafor was part of Nigeria’s film industry, commonly known as Nollywood. His screen credits included Larry Cold, Mum Overnight and A Day to My Wedding.

Blessing did not disclose a cause of death in the posts reviewed. No funeral arrangements were included in those announcements.