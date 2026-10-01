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Nollywood Actor CJay Nwoks Dies, Nkechi Blessing Announces

Nkechi Blessing announced the actor’s death on September 30 and halted her film release. The reviewed posts did not disclose a cause.

By Damilola A.
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Nollywood actor Chijioke Nwokafor, known as CJay Nwoks
Nollywood actor Chijioke Nwokafor, known as CJay Nwoks. Photo: Instagram/@Cjaynwoks1, via Premium Times.

Key Takeaways

Nkechi Blessing announced CJay Nwoks’ death on September 30.

She halted the planned release of Egusi Ogbono, which featured him.

No cause of death or funeral arrangements were disclosed in the reviewed posts.

NIGERIA: Nigerian actor Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, known as CJay Nwoks, has died, according to his colleague, actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Blessing announced the news on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. In a later Instagram tribute, she said she had spoken to him at 8am and learnt of his death a few hours later.

“Cjay this was never the plan,” she wrote in her initial post.

She also halted the planned release of her film, Egusi Ogbono, which featured the actor.

Okay News reports that Blessing’s earlier September 30 post named Cjay and told followers she would no longer release the movie as planned.

Premium Times reported that the film had been due for release at 5pm that Wednesday.

Nwokafor was part of Nigeria’s film industry, commonly known as Nollywood. His screen credits included Larry Cold, Mum Overnight and A Day to My Wedding.

Blessing did not disclose a cause of death in the posts reviewed. No funeral arrangements were included in those announcements.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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