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Anthropic has brought Claude into Google Docs, Sheets and Slides through a new Google Workspace add-on, giving paying subscribers an artificial intelligence (AI) sidebar that can read and edit the file they have open.

The company announced the public beta on October 6, 2026. Okay News reports that the launch also includes separate Docs, Sheets and Slides connectors, allowing people to create or change Google files from a conversation in Claude.

The sidebar is available on Claude Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise plans. In Docs, Anthropic says it can rewrite passages and change formatting. In Sheets, it can build formulas, pivot tables and charts. In Slides, it can create slides using an existing deck’s layouts and themes.

The add-on’s setup guide says its default mode asks for approval before edits. An alternative mode applies ordinary content changes without stopping, although actions involving links, external images or removal of access still require approval. Edits appear in Google’s version history under the user’s name.

The separate Google Workspace connectors support working from Claude’s chat instead. Users can provide a Google file link or request a new Google document, spreadsheet or presentation. These editing connectors are distinct from the Google Drive connector, which handles tasks such as searching, uploading and sharing files.

On supported setups, a file opens beside the conversation so the user and Claude can work in it simultaneously. That pane currently requires Chrome for Claude on the web, or Claude Desktop with its built-in browser enabled. Existing Google sharing permissions determine which files Claude can access.

Google Workspace administrators can approve the sidebar app or install it for selected groups or the whole organisation. Claude administrators control the models, connectors and skills available to members. Team and Enterprise owners must enable the relevant connectors before individual users authenticate.

The sidebar’s scope is the open file, alongside information from any connectors the user enables. Anthropic says Enterprise support includes its Compliance API, customer-managed encryption keys and audit exports. Its help guide says the extension does not inherit an organisation’s custom data-retention settings.

The beta also has practical limits. The sidebar does not support Firefox and must remain open while a task runs. Connector-based Slides editing cannot add charts, and changes may not appear live in the adjacent pane. Those restrictions matter when choosing which of the two workflows to use.