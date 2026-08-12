Cleric Ayodele Demands Arrest of Sheikh Jingir Over Comments

LAGOS, Nigeria – The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, criticised the Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, for failing to address remarks attributed to Islamic cleric Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir.

Okay News reports that Ayodele published a video calling for the arrest of Jingir over statements directing citizens who did not accept a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket to leave the country.

Jingir was reported to have described Christians as infidels in the circulating social media footage.

In the video shared by media figure Tunde Ednut, Ayodele accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of ignoring the comments and stated that the government would have responded differently to a Christian leader.

“If the government does not caution this, then Christianity is in trouble in Nigeria. This senseless old fool, Islamic cleric Jingir, should be in jail by now,” Ayodele said.

“If a Christian had made such a statement, they would have picked him up immediately,” Ayodele said.

Ayodele asked the government to caution religious leaders against delivering messages that could threaten national unity and peaceful coexistence.