Cleric Defends Support for Muslim-Muslim Ticket

ABUJA, NIGERIA – Nigerian Islamic cleric and leader of the Izala Scholars Council, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, stated on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, that he does not regret his recent declaration of support for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Okay News reports that Jingir made the statement during an interview with BBC Hausa, explaining that his position is based on his responsibility as a Muslim rather than political motivation or a campaign for Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric said he will maintain his stance and encourage Muslims to back a Muslim-Muslim ticket regardless of the criticisms his position attracts.

“I will continue to support and encourage the Muslim-Muslim ticket. What they say would not stop me. They started it; at a point, we suffered in their hands,” Jingir said.

Jingir originally declared his support for the political arrangement during a mass wedding organized by the Kano State Government for 1,500 couples.

The cleric said he decided to back the arrangement after Tinubu raised the flag of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He added that as a Muslim preacher, he holds the right to advocate for a political arrangement consistent with his religious convictions.

Jingir also challenged claims that Christians or other religious groups constitute a larger population than Muslims in Nigeria.

An unnamed political analyst said the cleric’s comments could strengthen support among Muslim voters who backed the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election ahead of 2027.

The analyst also warned that the position could alienate some non-Muslim voters who previously supported the president.