CNN, MS NOW, Politico Sue White House Over Press Ban, Free Speech

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WASHINGTON, United States – In a historic joint legal action, major news organizations CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO announced on Monday, September 21, 2026, that they have formally notified the United States Government of a federal lawsuit filed against the White House, challenging the revocation of their journalists’ press credentials as an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, legal and media correspondents confirmed in Washington.

The lawsuit, submitted before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks emergency injunctive relief to restore physical access to the White House complex after the Trump administration abruptly disabled entry badges and evicted correspondents from the briefing room and television pool rotations over the weekend.

Okay News reports that in a joint statement released on Monday morning, the three media organizations condemned the administrative restrictions as retaliatory measures driven by executive dissatisfaction with editorial content.

“This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” the joint statement declared. “Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

The dispute escalated on Saturday when Secret Service personnel stopped CNN correspondent Betsy Klein, MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner, and Politico reporter Cheyenne Haslett at security checkpoints, confiscating their credentials following public remarks by President Donald J. Trump barring the outlets for producing what he described as negative stories.

The White House subsequently prevented the networks from deploying camera positions on the grounds and removed CNN from its scheduled role managing the shared television pool for the President’s diplomatic transit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Represented by veteran constitutional litigator Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., the media coalition contends that the administration’s actions constitute unlawful viewpoint discrimination, pointing to binding precedent established in the 1977 case Sherrill v. Knight, which ruled that the government cannot arbitrarily exclude journalists from public forums or revoke press credentials without due process based on the content of their coverage.

While executive officials have maintained that the President holds administrative discretion over physical access within the executive complex, constitutional scholars and the White House Correspondents’ Association have raised sharp concerns, warning that permitting political leaders to unilaterally condition press access upon favorable coverage undermines democratic accountability.

Emergency hearings on the motion for a temporary restraining order are expected to commence before a federal judge in Washington during the week, as the news organizations reaffirmed their commitment to reporting on the federal government irrespective of administrative barriers.