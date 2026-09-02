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KADUNA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has called on military personnel to develop mental resilience, ethical discipline, and strong character to confront contemporary security challenges.

Okay News reports that Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu made the call on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, during a sensitisation seminar on Warrior Ethos, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Management, and Drugs and Substance Abuse in Kachia, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

Representing the army chief, the General Officer Commanding of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of Sector 1, Operation Fansan Yamma, Maj-Gen. Abubakar Wase, stated that contemporary military operations demand more than physical fitness, weapon proficiency, and tactical competence. He noted that engagements against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, militancy, and other asymmetric threats expose personnel to significant physical, psychological, and moral pressures.

The army chief identified warrior ethos, post-traumatic stress disorder awareness, and prevention of substance abuse as interconnected issues affecting fighting spirit, unit cohesion, personnel welfare, and mission success.

“True resilience includes recognising when support is required and having the courage to seek it,” he said.

The Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation, Maj.-Gen. Peter Augustine, represented by his deputy, Maj.-Gen. I.O. Bassey, stated that the engagement aligned with the leadership philosophy focused on strengthening mentorship and operational efficiency.

“The Nigerian Army must remain a modern, adaptive and people-centred force, capable of responding effectively to current and emerging challenges,” he said.

The event featured lectures and interactive sessions involving officers and agency representatives on mental toughness, post-traumatic stress disorder, and substance abuse.