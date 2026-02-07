Cole Palmer Hat-Trick Powers Chelsea Past Wolves, Keeps Rosenior Perfect

Chelsea continued their impressive start under head coach Liam Rosenior with a 3-1 away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Cole Palmer struck a sensational first-half hat trick at Molineux. The result makes it four wins from four Premier League matches since Rosenior took charge, reinforcing optimism around a Chelsea side that appears increasingly settled and balanced.

Palmer opened the scoring in the 13th minute from the penalty spot after a careless foul by Wolves captain Matt Doherty. The England international showed trademark composure to convert, setting the tone for a dominant Chelsea display. Wolves’ defensive woes deepened when Yerson Mosquera conceded another needless penalty, allowing Palmer to double his tally midway through the first half with another assured finish from 12 yards.

Chelsea’s third goal was arguably the best of the game, coming from a well-worked team move. Enzo Fernández initiated the attack down the left, Marc Cucurella delivered a precise pull-back, and Palmer finished emphatically to complete his hat trick. The goal also saw Palmer become Chelsea’s most prolific hat-trick scorer in the Premier League era, moving ahead of club legends Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Wolves showed greater urgency after the break and pulled one back when Tolu Arokodare capitalised from a corner to end their goal drought. However, the deficit proved too much to overturn, leaving Rob Edwards’ side rooted near the bottom of the table and facing a growing relegation threat.

As noted by Okay News, Chelsea’s calm control and clinical edge once again underlined why Rosenior’s appointment is already earning widespread praise, while Wolves’ defensive frailties continue to raise serious concerns ahead of the season’s decisive stretch.