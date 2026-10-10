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Cole Palmer Signs Chelsea Extension Through 2034

Cole Palmer has signed a new Chelsea deal until 2034, adding a year to his previous contract after a strong start to the season.

By Damilola A.
Published
Cole Palmer holds a pen over his new Chelsea contract at Cobham on October 9, 2026.
Cole Palmer signs his new Chelsea contract at Cobham on October 9, 2026. Photo: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images.

Cole Palmer has signed a new Chelsea contract running until 2034, the club announced on Saturday, extending the England international’s long-term stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old’s previous agreement, signed in August 2024, ran until 2033. The latest deal adds another year to the commitment Chelsea secured after his first season in west London.

Chelsea credits Palmer with 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances since his arrival in August 2023. He has started the current campaign with four goals and two assists in the team’s opening seven matches.

“Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction,” Palmer said in comments published by Chelsea.

He said conversations with the owners, sporting directors and manager had strengthened his confidence in staying. Talks with teammates had also convinced him that they shared his ambition to win major trophies regularly.

Palmer made an immediate impact after moving from Manchester City, scoring 25 goals in all competitions during the 2023/24 season. Those performances brought him the Premier League Young Player of the Season award and both Chelsea’s supporters’ and players’ player of the season honours.

He scored hat-tricks in successive home league matches against Manchester United and Everton that season, becoming the first Chelsea player to achieve that double. The club rewarded his breakthrough campaign with the contract extension announced in 2024.

Palmer’s rise at Chelsea also coincided with his breakthrough for England. He won his first senior cap in November 2023 and made five appearances for his country at Euro 2024 in Germany, where he provided an assist in the semi-final before scoring against Spain in the final.

His influence subsequently helped Chelsea win two international club trophies in 2025. In May, he supplied two assists in the 4-1 UEFA Conference League final victory over Real Betis in Wroclaw and was named player of the match.

Less than two months later, he scored the opening two goals as Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup final. Palmer also collected the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, adding an individual award to Chelsea’s title.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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