Collation Begins as Gombe PDP Concludes Fresh Guber Primary

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GOMBE, Nigeria – Official collation of delegate votes commenced on Tuesday afternoon at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Gombe following the peaceful conclusion of balloting in the party’s rescheduled governorship primary election, political correspondents reported from the party headquarters on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The fresh internal electoral exercise was conducted in compliance with a judgment delivered on September 24 by the Federal High Court sitting in Gombe, which set aside the party’s earlier May 26 primary on grounds of non-compliance with statutory nomination guidelines, while simultaneously validating the membership of former federal cabinet minister Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, CON, and directing the conduct of an open repeat primary within 30 days.

Okay News reports that the repeat contest features three cleared contenders vying for the opposition ticket ahead of the 2027 Gombe State governorship election: Professor Pantami, former federal lawmaker Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, and party chieftain Usman Aliyu Garry, whose initial lawsuit prompted the judicial nullification of the previous consensus arrangement.

Accreditation and voting commenced peacefully in the morning under the observation of monitoring officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission, led by the electoral commission’s state operational team, alongside security personnel drawn from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed to maintain public order.

Delegates drawn from the 114 electoral wards across the 11 local government areas of Gombe State cast their ballots in designated voting booths in an orderly atmosphere, with all three aspirants present at the venue to monitor the balloting process.

Prior to the commencement of voting, Mailantarki urged party supporters and delegates to accept the verdict of the primary in good faith, noting that an open and transparent democratic contest provides the PDP with the necessary cohesion to mount a formidable challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general elections.

The exercise proceeded without security incident following days of tension between party factions, with electoral committee officials presently verifying ballot tallies before party agents, candidate representatives, and accredited media observers at the PDP State Secretariat along Bauchi Road.

The final certified results and declaration of the winner are expected later on Tuesday evening, which will officially determine the flagbearer tasked with leading the party’s campaign to reclaim the Gombe Government House in 2027.