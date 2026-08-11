August 12, 2026

Colombia Declares State of Emergency After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Kills at Least 169

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Colombia Declares State of Emergency After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Kills at Least 169
Residents and rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. Santiago Saldarriaga/AP

BOGOTA, Colombia – A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 169 people, injuring more than 900, and causing widespread structural destruction.

The quake hit at a depth of 103 kilometers in Choco province, near San Jose del Palmar, with severe shaking felt across major urban centers including Cali, Pereira, and Manizales. According to Okay News reports, newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella declared a national state of emergency to mobilize disaster relief funds and emergency response teams as search and rescue operations continue for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Cali suffered the highest casualty rate with 85 reported fatalities, while 66 deaths were confirmed in Pereira and five in Manizales. The tremor also damaged regional airport infrastructure and caused minor shaking in neighboring Ecuador, Venezuela, and Panama.

International support and humanitarian assistance have been offered by global figures and leaders, including Pope Leo XIV, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and European Union leadership. Emergency personnel remain on high alert across affected provinces as authorities assess total structural damage.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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