Congo Trial Tests Ebola Prevention Pill Among High-Risk Contacts

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

More than 250 people have enrolled in a trial in the Democratic Republic of the Congo testing whether an experimental pill can prevent Ebola after exposure, the Associated Press reported on October 3, 2026.

The ongoing EBO-PEP study is evaluating obeldesivir, an oral antiviral developed by Gilead Sciences, against the Bundibugyo virus. The approach, known as post-exposure prophylaxis, means giving medicine after contact with the virus to try to prevent illness.

Okay News reports that the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), which coordinates the trial, said the first participant enrolled on July 16 in Rwampara, in eastern Congo’s Ituri province. Its September 18 update recorded more than 200 participants.

France’s ANRS Emerging Infectious Diseases, a co-sponsor, says the study aims to enrol nearly 1,000 adults and children older than 12. Eligible participants must have had high-risk contact with a confirmed case within five days and have no symptoms.

AP reported that half the participants receive a placebo. Obeldesivir remains experimental, and the trial is intended to establish whether it prevents disease.

The research continues amid pressure on Congo’s Ebola care capacity. According to the sponsor’s study description, participants are followed daily for 21 days, with a final visit at 42 days.