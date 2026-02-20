Court Bars Sowore, Sahara Reporters From Further Publications on IGP Egbetokun

Abuja, Nigeria – The High Court of Nigeria, sitting in the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja has issued an interim order restraining activist Omoyele Sowore and online platform Sahara Reporters from publishing additional content relating to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, his office, or members of his family.

The order was granted by Justice J.O.E. Adeyemi-Ajayi following an ex parte application filed by the claimant through his counsel, Chief Ayotunde Ogunleye (SAN). The motion, dated February 10 and filed February 11, 2026, sought an interim injunction pending the hearing of a substantive defamation suit before the court.

According to the enrolled order, the defendants and their associates are restrained from making further publications alleged to be defamatory, including claims concerning Victor Egbetokun, son of the police chief, who was reportedly accused in a recent publication of receiving N100 million from Anambra State security votes.

The application was brought under Section 6(6) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Order 30 Rule 3 of the High Court of the FCT (Civil Procedure) Rules 2025, and the inherent jurisdiction of the court. After hearing the claimant’s counsel, the court granted the interim injunction pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The matter has been adjourned to April 14, 2026, for further proceedings as the court prepares to hear arguments from all parties involved.