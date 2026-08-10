Court Begins Trial on Murder of 2Pac 30 Years After

LAS VEGAS, United States – Former gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis is set to go on trial in Las Vegas over the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, in a case that has remained one of the United States’ most prominent unsolved murders for decades.

Okay News reports that the trial is expected to last about a month and may not establish who fired the shots that killed Shakur. Prosecutors instead intend to argue that Davis ordered the attack and supplied the firearm used in the drive-by shooting.

Shakur, also known as 2Pac, was shot on September 7, 1996, while travelling through Las Vegas after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand. He died six days later at the age of 25.

Prosecutors allege that the killing followed a confrontation at the casino in which Shakur and Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight attacked Davis’s nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, who was associated with the South Side Compton Crips.

Later that night, prosecutors say, a white Cadillac carrying Davis, Anderson and other men pulled alongside Shakur’s vehicle. Gunmen inside the Cadillac opened fire, fatally wounding the rapper.

Davis, 63, was a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips. He has pleaded not guilty and faces life imprisonment without parole if convicted.

The investigation stalled for years because of limited evidence before receiving renewed attention after Davis described his involvement in a 2019 memoir. He said he had been in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and handed a pistol to people in the back, but did not identify the person who fired the shots.

Authorities arrested Davis in September 2023. He has since denied involvement in Shakur’s