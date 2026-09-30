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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a pre-election suit challenging the nomination and return of former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party ahead of the 2027 general elections, judicial and political correspondents reported from the court premises on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2026.

Delivering judgment in the substantive pre-election dispute, the presiding judge, Justice Muhammad Umar, upheld Duke’s primary election victory, ruling that regular law courts lack statutory jurisdiction to adjudicate disputes that center on the internal domestic arrangements and membership determinations of a registered political party.

Okay News reports that the legal action was instituted by an aggrieved presidential aspirant of the party, Dr. Yakubu Kingsley, who approached the court seeking an order to nullify the party’s national convention and primary election conducted on May 25, 2026, which produced Duke as the standard-bearer.

The plaintiff had prayed the court to declare Duke ineligible to contest on the party’s platform, cancel primary election returns from Bauchi, Gombe, and Kwara states on allegations of widespread over-voting, and order the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognize him instead as the valid candidate of the PRP.

Ruling on preliminary jurisdictional objections raised by defense counsel, Justice Umar held that the core controversy regarding the validity of Duke’s membership and subsequent screening falls squarely within the non-justiciable domestic jurisdiction of the Peoples Redemption Party.

The court reaffirmed established appellate and apex court precedents, stressing that only a political party reserves the exclusive constitutional and statutory prerogative to determine who is an actual, recognized member of its political association, precluding judicial institutions from imposing candidates on unwilling political organizations.

Justice Umar also addressed the plaintiff’s allegations of electoral irregularities and over-voting in Bauchi, Kwara, and Gombe states, ruling that the claimant failed to discharge the requisite evidential burden of proof by not tendering credible voters’ registers and primary ballot tallies from the affected voting centers.

The dismissal of the lawsuit clears all pending domestic legal encumbrances against Duke’s candidacy, solidifying his mandate to lead the historic political platform into the 2027 presidential contest as part of an expanding coalition of progressive opposition parties seeking alternatives to the dominant political establishments.

Party executives at the national secretariat of the PRP in Abuja welcomed the judicial pronouncement, calling on all former aspirants, including Dr. Kingsley and party supporters across the federation, to close ranks and work collectively toward mobilizing grassroots support for the party’s democratic socialist platform.