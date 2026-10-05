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Nigeria’s Federal High Court ordered the Accord Party on Monday, October 5, to submit Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election. It also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s election authority, to accept the nomination.

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar delivered the judgment in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, according to reports from the proceedings.

Okay News reports that the dispute centred on the party’s refusal to forward Olawepo-Hashim’s name to INEC after a presidential primary held on May 30. He told the court that he had emerged as the sole aspirant and winner.

The judge ruled that withholding the nomination violated Section 86 of the Electoral Act 2026, the reports said. He rejected Accord’s contention that it had not conducted a valid primary, citing evidence that the party accepted Olawepo-Hashim’s payment for nomination forms.

The reports said that Accord’s lawyer, T. W. Olusesi, had argued that the primary was cancelled because no candidate attended or purchased forms. INEC’s lawyers also sought dismissal of the suit, saying the commission had not monitored a primary that the party had cancelled.

Olawepo-Hashim challenged that account through his lawyer, Henry Akunebu, and asked the court to compel the party to submit his name and the commission to recognise his candidacy.

The judgment followed his case, numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1263/2026, against Accord and INEC.