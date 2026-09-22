Court Sets Oct 26 Ruling in Nasir El-Rufai Wiretapping Trial

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, fixed October 26, 2026, to rule on a no-case submission filed by former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai seeking to dismiss a five-count charge alleging he unlawfully intercepted phone communications of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Okay News reports that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned the proceedings to deliver a ruling after hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution teams in the Federal High Court.

Defence counsel Paul Erokoro, SAN, urged the court to discharge and acquit the former governor, arguing that the Federal Government of Nigeria failed through its prosecution to establish a prima facie case. Erokoro maintained that the charge preferred through the Department of State Services was incompetent and that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence to compel the defendant to enter a defence.

Prosecution counsel Oluwole Aladedoye, SAN, opposed the application and urged the court to order the defendant to open his defence. Aladedoye submitted that oral and documentary evidence laid before the court, following the testimony of two prosecution witnesses, provided sufficient grounds to link the defendant to the allegations.

The charges stem from remarks made by El-Rufai, who served as governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2023 and as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during an appearance on Arise Television‘s Prime Time programme on February 13, 2026. During the broadcast, El-Rufai discussed an alleged attempt by Department of State Services operatives to detain him at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on February 12, 2026, upon his return from Cairo, Egypt, stating he learned of directives involving the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission through an individual who monitored the National Security Adviser’s phone calls.

The prosecution alleges that El-Rufai’s actions breached national security and public safety under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, and that he failed to report the alleged crime to security agencies. The defence argued in motion charge FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026 that televised statements made without caution do not constitute a judicial confession under the law.

The court ruling follows a prior decision on July 23, 2026, in which Justice Joyce Abdulmalik dismissed El-Rufai’s application to vary his bail conditions. Those conditions required the defendant to produce Level 17 civil servants owning property in Maitama or Asokoro, alongside verification letters from the Kaduna State Traditional Council.