Covenant, UI, UNILAG Top Nigerian Varsities in 2027 Ranking

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Covenant University, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Lagos have emerged as Nigeria’s top-ranked tertiary institutions in the 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings published on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Okay News reports that Times Higher Education placed all three Nigerian institutions in the 801–1000 global performance band.

The 2027 edition features 29 ranked Nigerian universities, reflecting an increase from the 24 institutions recorded in the 2026 rankings. Five higher institutions made their initial appearance on the list: Osun State University, the University of Maiduguri, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Kwara State University, and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Covenant University reclaimed the primary position within Nigeria after occupying third place in the 2026 cycle behind the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos. Ahmadu Bello University and Bayero University earned the fourth and fifth positions nationally, both placing in the 1001–1200 band.

The evaluation process assessed 2,297 institutions across 118 countries using 17 performance metrics divided into five core pillars: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry output. Globally, the University of Oxford held first place for an eleventh consecutive year, while the University of Cape Town led institutions across sub-Saharan Africa at joint 147th position.

Within the national metrics, the University of Lagos secured the highest score in research quality at 67.8, Bayero University ranked first in international outlook, and Covenant University registered the top score in industry engagement. An additional 33 Nigerian institutions were designated with “reporter” status, having submitted data without fulfilling all metric thresholds required for a numerical rank.