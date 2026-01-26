Short-form video creators and viewers increasingly distance themselves from TikTok. This mass departure is fueled by the recently finalized restructuring of the platform’s American operations, which saw a definitive shift in control toward domestic interests, sparking a wave of skepticism regarding the app’s future under new management.

Okay News reports that the exodus is a direct reaction to the platform’s transition into TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, an entity now under the controlling influence of United States investors, most notably through the significant stake held by Oracle, the tech giant co-founded by Jewish-American billionaire Larry Ellison. This ownership shift has triggered widespread skepticism among the user base, with many citing Ellison’s acquisition as a primary reason for seeking alternative platforms.

Central to the controversy is a revised privacy policy that was introduced alongside the ownership change on January 22, 2026. Users have expressed profound unease over updated terms that suggest an expansion of location tracking and the intensified handling of sensitive personal data. Despite clarifications that some of these provisions were previously established, the proximity of the policy update to the Ellison-linked buyout has amplified fears over data sovereignty and corporate surveillance.

Beyond privacy concerns, the platform has been plagued by a series of technical failures that have further alienated its core community. Many creators have reported that their “For You” feeds are increasingly saturated with repetitive content or irrelevant foreign-language videos that do not align with their interests. Furthermore, a growing number of users have complained that new posts are being stalled at zero views for extended periods, leading to allegations of systemic algorithmic interference and a lack of transparency.

As a result of this mounting dissatisfaction, attention has surged toward UpScrolled, an emerging alternative developed by Palestinian-Australian creator Issam Hijazi. The platform, which first gained notice in 2025, markets itself as a sanctuary for free expression with minimal algorithmic intervention. Hijazi’s application is being embraced by those seeking a return to the unfiltered experience of early social media, specifically targeting users who want to escape the perceived shadowbanning practices and data control of major American tech firms.

The sudden influx of new users briefly overwhelmed UpScrolled’s infrastructure, leading to temporary registration delays and sign-up system failures. While the development team has assured the public that technical fixes are being implemented to accommodate the rapid growth, the long-term impact on the social media industry remains to be seen. The ongoing friction highlights a deep-seated divide in the market as users prioritize privacy and creative freedom over established corporate structures.