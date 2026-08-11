FUNCHAL, Portugal – Global football star Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodríguez have officially confirmed their marriage following a private ceremony attended by their five children.

The 41-year-old athlete and his 32-year-old partner shared a joint photo on Instagram showing both wearing wedding bands while dressed in white.

Okay News reports that Rodríguez captioned the post with the Spanish phrase “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis lives,” which translates to “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

The announcement follows recent rumors that drew crowds to the island of Madeira over the weekend, where fans mistakenly gathered believing the couple was marrying at a local church. The couple, who have been together for more than nine years, became engaged in 2025 and share daughters Alana and Bella, alongside Ronaldo’s older children Cristiano Jr., Eva, and Mateo.

A formal press statement confirmed that the ceremony remained strictly private, bringing an end to years of media speculation surrounding the couple’s marital status.