Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Has Planned Life After Football

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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Football star Cristiano Ronaldo says he has already planned how he intends to spend his time after ending his playing career, including travelling, playing padel and enjoying the rewards of his 25 years in professional football.

Speaking to Vogue, Ronaldo said he has “a lot of things” planned for his life beyond football and expects to stay busy when his playing career comes to an end. Okay News reports that the Portuguese forward said he had planned his post-football life in detail.

Ronaldo acknowledged that retirement could create a significant gap in his daily routine because football has occupied much of his life. He said having different activities planned would help him adapt when that chapter ends.

Among the activities he hopes to pursue more regularly are travel and padel, a racket sport he has said he enjoys. Ronaldo said he wants to spend more time enjoying what he has earned throughout his career.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also reflected on the sacrifices required to sustain a career at the highest level. He described his 25 years in football as a period marked by daily commitment and sacrifice.

Ronaldo, 41, continues to play professionally for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and remains one of the most recognisable figures in world football.