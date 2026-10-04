Today

Cross River Government Reports Two Dead in Odukpani Tanker Fire

Cross River’s government reports two deaths and two critical injuries after the Odukpani tanker fire, following an emergency-agency and Red Cross assessment.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Firefighters spraying an overturned tanker at the Odukpani fire scene on October 4, 2026.
Firefighters at the Odukpani tanker-fire scene on October 4. Photo: Cross River State Ministry of Information.

Cross River State government says two people died and two others were critically injured in a tanker fire in Odukpani Local Government Area on Sunday, October 4.

In a report published by the state Ministry of Information, authorities said a diesel tanker reportedly struck a stationary truck in the early hours of the day, setting off a fire that spread to nearby shops.

The report said Cross River State Emergency Management Agency director-general Efa Nyong led a joint assessment team with officials of the Nigerian Red Cross Society. Odukpani council chairman Etim Asido took the team around the affected area.

Nyong expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and affected businesses. The ministry said the government and emergency agencies would continue assessing the damage and considering assistance.

The casualty figures are those reported by the state government following the assessment. Earlier accounts of the incident carried differing figures.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center