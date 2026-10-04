Cross River Government Reports Two Dead in Odukpani Tanker Fire

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Cross River State government says two people died and two others were critically injured in a tanker fire in Odukpani Local Government Area on Sunday, October 4.

In a report published by the state Ministry of Information, authorities said a diesel tanker reportedly struck a stationary truck in the early hours of the day, setting off a fire that spread to nearby shops.

The report said Cross River State Emergency Management Agency director-general Efa Nyong led a joint assessment team with officials of the Nigerian Red Cross Society. Odukpani council chairman Etim Asido took the team around the affected area.

Nyong expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and affected businesses. The ministry said the government and emergency agencies would continue assessing the damage and considering assistance.

The casualty figures are those reported by the state government following the assessment. Earlier accounts of the incident carried differing figures.