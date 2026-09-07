Customs Generates N4.3 Trillion in Six Months of 2026 Fiscal Year

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated a total of ₦4.30 trillion in revenue between January and June 2026, accounting for 36.4 percent of its statutory annual revenue target of ₦11.074 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year, the service’s governing board announced in Abuja on Monday, September 7, 2026.

The half-year performance figures were presented during the 65th Regular Meeting of the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB), convened at the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, and presided over by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Professor Taiwo Oyedele, alongside the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR.

Okay News reports that the revenue mobilization represents a robust half-year collection under the Federal Government’s revised non-oil fiscal framework, reflecting increased trade compliance, tariff enforcement, and expanded anti-smuggling interdictions across major seaports, international airports, and land border stations.

The Board highlighted that the revenue collection was driven by the operational deployment of the B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System—an indigenous digital cargo clearance platform engineered to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, reduce dwell times, and curb revenue leakages across maritime terminals.

The management further credited the performance to intensified post-clearance audits, the integration of advanced geospatial surveillance technologies along porous border corridors, heightened joint security border patrols, and regularized consultative engagements with the organized private sector and licensed clearing forwarding agents.

Addressing administrative and welfare reforms, the Board approved the structural upgrading of the Customs Medical Corps into a full-fledged administrative sub-department, designed to expand tertiary healthcare delivery, clinical infrastructure, and emergency response capabilities for personnel and their families across commands nationwide.

The regulatory authority also formally ratified the implementation guidelines for the De-Minimis Regulation 2025, a critical trade facilitation policy establishing duty-free and tax exemptions on qualifying low-value imported commercial consignments and courier parcels to stimulate cross-border e-commerce and ease compliance for micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs).

In addition, the Board conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing national recruitment exercise into the service, assessing screening parameters to ensure merit, regional balance, and transparency in inducting new operational cadres.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to deepening automated trade procedures, deploying non-intrusive cargo scanning technologies, and enforcing trade integrity to sustain collection momentum through the second half of the year as it pursues the realization of its full-year budgetary target.