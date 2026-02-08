The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama has firmly rejected claims circulating on social media and some media platforms attempting to associate the Tibetan spiritual leader with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a press statement issued on 8 February 2026, the office said the reports were false and misleading.

According to the statement, the Dalai Lama has never met Jeffrey Epstein and never authorised any meeting, contact, or interaction with him by anyone acting on his behalf. The office stressed that any suggestion of a relationship between the two is entirely unfounded and should be disregarded.

The clarification comes amid heightened global scrutiny following the release of new documents linked to Epstein, which have sparked widespread speculation and misinformation involving prominent public figures. Observers note that the Dalai Lama’s office moved swiftly to address the claims in order to prevent reputational damage and confusion among followers worldwide.

The development follows recent international attention on the Dalai Lama. This includes China’s sharp criticism of his recent Grammy Award win as reported by Okay News. China described the award as politically motivated.

While controversies around the Tibetan leader continue to attract geopolitical debate, his representatives insist that attempts to link him to the Epstein scandal are baseless and irresponsible.