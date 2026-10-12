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King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, was attacked on Sunday evening, October 11, 2026, the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

The authority said officials were assessing damage and inspecting the safety of airport facilities in coordination with the relevant agencies.

Its announcement did not give a casualty figure, identify the weapon used or say who was responsible. It also did not specify whether flights had been suspended.

GACA said the incident came amid continued attacks on civilian aviation facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Okay News reports that the Dammam attack followed a separate attack earlier on Sunday at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

In a follow-up statement issued on Monday, GACA said a Pakistani resident was killed and 11 people were injured in the Riyadh attack. Those figures relate to Riyadh, not the later incident in Dammam.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said an unidentified projectile struck Riyadh airport’s Terminal 4 and caused a fire. GACA’s separate Dammam announcement gave no assessment of the scale of damage while inspections continued.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) expanded its Saudi Arabia travel advice on October 11 to advise against all but essential travel to Jeddah and Dammam, and to all Saudi airports except Medina International Airport.

The guidance is issued for British nationals. It is not a Nigerian government travel advisory or confirmation that the affected airports are closed.

The FCDO said travellers using commercial departures should check updates from their airline or tour operator and follow local authorities’ instructions. It advised checking flight status before travelling to an airport and warned that travelling against its advice could affect insurance cover.

Update, October 12, 2026: This report now includes the UK’s expanded travel guidance, current on October 12.