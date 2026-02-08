Devakumar Edwin, the Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, has received the Person of the Year award. This honor was presented during the ninth Annual Award and Lecture of the Daily Asset Newspapers. The event took place in Abuja, Nigeria, and celebrated Edwin’s significant impact on the energy sector.

Okay News reports that the award recognizes Edwin’s role in managing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals. This facility is the largest single-train refinery globally. It is located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, Nigeria. Under Edwin’s leadership, the refinery has boosted domestic refining capacity and enhanced local product availability.

Dr. Cletus Akwaya, the publisher of Daily Asset, described Edwin as a catalyst for industrial growth. He stated that the executive’s work supports Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda. The refinery aims to reduce Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported fuels. This shift is expected to save foreign exchange and stimulate national development.

The award citation praised Edwin for acting as the backbone of the refinery project. The facility produces various refined products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel. By achieving self-sufficiency, the refinery helps Nigeria, Africa, stabilize its domestic energy market. President Bola Tinubu recently confirmed that the refinery has significantly improved national fuel supplies.

Alhaji Abatcha Bishara represented Edwin at the ceremony in the capital city. The Dangote Group released a statement expressing their continued commitment to Nigeria’s energy security. They thanked the media for their support in communicating the refinery’s strategic importance. The group emphasizes transparent engagement with all public and private stakeholders.

Other prominent Nigerians were also honored at the ceremony for their contributions to national progress. These included Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). FIRS is Nigeria’s primary agency responsible for assessing and collecting various federal taxes. Several state governors from across Nigeria, Africa, also received awards for their leadership.

The ceremony highlighted the broader transformation of the petroleum landscape in the West African region. Experts believe the success of such private enterprises encourages further industrial investment. The refinery is seen as a major step toward sustainable economic sovereignty for Nigeria.