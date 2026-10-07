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The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has announced a share-subscription grant programme intended to help up to two million Nigerian women participate in the initial public offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

The Women’s Share Subscription Grant Initiative targets low- and middle-income earners and vulnerable women, offering two routes through which eligible participants can receive foundation-funded applications for refinery shares.

According to the foundation’s announcement, the programme is intended to widen women’s access to equity ownership and encourage saving and long-term investment.

Okay News reports that the support covers applications for shares. Allotment and investment returns are not guaranteed.

Under the matching-grant route, eligible independent applicants who subscribe for at least 10 shares will receive an ADF-funded application for another 10 shares in their own names. Independent applicants must earn ₦100,000 or less a month.

The unconditional-grant route provides for the foundation to fund applications for 20 shares for eligible beneficiaries of designated ADF programmes and verified service widows. Participants must still meet eligibility, identity-verification and Know Your Customer requirements.

The designated programmes include CRoWN, ADFIN and Mu Shuka Iri. The announcement also lists eligible non-commissioned servicewomen and service spouses among the categories covered by the initiative.

Applicants must be Nigerian women aged 18 or older, reside in Nigeria and meet the conditions for their participation category. Each beneficiary may receive no more than one grant across the foundation’s share-grant schemes.

ADF said grant funding would be applied directly through the designated issuing house. Any successfully allotted shares would be credited exclusively to the beneficiary and held in her name.

“No cash payments will be made to beneficiaries, government agencies, or sponsors,” the announcement said.

The foundation said it was implementing the initiative with Vetiva Capital Management and the Nigerian Exchange Group through the IPO’s approved subscription infrastructure.

It added that it would not collect or hold subscription funds from applicants or sponsors. Applications, payments, allotments and refunds would be handled under the prospectus, regulatory requirements and approved basis of allotment.

Applicants do not need an existing Central Securities Clearing System account, according to the announcement. Where necessary, an account would be created through Vetiva after completion of the IPO’s identity checks.

ADF identified its share-grant portal as the application route for eligible independent applicants. Beneficiaries associated with designated foundation programmes and verified service widows would receive guidance through approved foundation channels.

The offer is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026, a date also listed in Vetiva’s offer information.

The foundation said participation was voluntary and cautioned that share prices could fluctuate, while dividends would be payable only when declared.

It urged applicants against paying agents, individuals or personal bank accounts for grants or promises of guaranteed allotment. Passwords, personal identification numbers and one-time passwords should never be shared, it added.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, in its notice confirming approval of the IPO, has separately advised prospective investors to verify subscription channels and read the approved prospectus before committing funds.