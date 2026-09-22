Dangote Plans $10bn Power Sector Investment in Africa

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Dangote Group plans to invest more than $10 billion in Africa’s power sector over the next three to four years to address the continent’s electricity deficit.

Okay News reports that Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote disclosed the investment strategy during an interview with Al Jazeera uploaded on Monday, September 21, 2026.

To fund the power projects, the group plans to reallocate capital by cancelling previously proposed ventures, including planned steel developments.

Over 600 million people in Africa currently lack access to electricity, according to statements made by Aliko Dangote during the interview.

“The next, three, four years, there will be a major transformation in Africa. And that’s why we’re looking at power, for example”, Aliko Dangote said.

“We are going to invest in power. We want to, actually, there are one or two businesses that we might cancel, like steel, and we will put in the money. We want to invest over $10 billion alone in power,” Aliko Dangote said.

“It is something that we Africans should not really allow. Over 600 million of our people to remain in darkness,” Aliko Dangote said.