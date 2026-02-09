Dangote Refinery Denies Importing Finished Petrol Into Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria – Dangote Petroleum Refinery has issued a clarification rejecting claims that it imports finished Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol or gasoline, into Nigeria, saying recent reports misrepresented its operations and distorted the country’s refining landscape.

The refinery was responding to publications attributed to S&P Global and claims amplified through newspaper advertisements published on Monday, February 9, 2026. The company said the reports created a misleading impression about its sourcing and production processes.

Okay News reports that Dangote Petroleum Refinery said the issue was addressed during an S&P Global forum held in the United Kingdom on the same day, where the refinery clarified its position and outlined its role in Nigeria’s domestic fuel supply. According to the company, the forum subsequently acknowledged the refinery’s significance in the global refining market.

In a statement issued by its management, the refinery said it does not import finished PMS into Nigeria. It explained that it only sources alternative feedstocks and blending components to optimise the utilisation of its secondary processing units, in line with international refining practices.

The company also said it had identified individuals responsible for promoting what it described as a misleading narrative and indicated that further details would be disclosed at a later stage.

“This propaganda is being promoted by unpatriotic and unscrupulous individuals who cannot afford to see Nigeria stop imports—individuals who helped to milk the NNPC refineries through fraudulent financing transactions for refinery repairs, which ended up being squandered. These individuals will soon have their day in court,” the statement said.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery described claims that it imports finished petrol as inaccurate. It said that, as a merchant refinery operating according to global standards, it imports only intermediate feedstocks and blending components, not finished fuel products.

According to the refinery, materials such as high sulphur reformates, low-octane condensates, and high sulphur cracked gasoline require further processing before they can meet regulated fuel specifications. It said such practices are common in advanced refining centres in Europe and Asia, where refineries routinely adjust crude slates and blending strategies to improve efficiency and margins.

The company warned that describing these intermediate streams as finished fuel or gasoline misrepresents standard industry practice and risks undermining public confidence in Nigeria’s domestic refining progress.

For clarity, the refinery said the only petrol it supplies to the Nigerian market is Euro 5-compliant PMS. It added that each batch undergoes quality testing to ensure it meets regulatory and environmental standards.

Since beginning operations, Dangote Petroleum Refinery said it has contributed to improving fuel quality in Nigeria by reducing dependence on high-sulphur gasoline previously imported into West Africa.

The company called on S&P Global and other industry stakeholders to exercise greater technical accuracy and balance in their reporting, noting the influence such publications have on international perceptions of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic development through large-scale, world-class refining operations.