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Dangote Refinery Cuts Diesel Gantry Price by ₦80 to ₦1,700

Dangote Refinery’s reported diesel gantry price has fallen from ₦1,780 to ₦1,700 per litre, with the reduction effective October 7.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Crude-oil storage tank and pipework at Dangote refinery
A crude-oil storage tank at Dangote refinery (file photo). Photo: Okay News-supplied image.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its diesel gantry price to ₦1,700 per litre, down from ₦1,780, according to reports of a pricing adjustment that took effect on October 7, 2026.

The change amounts to a reduction of ₦80 per litre, or approximately 4.5%, in the price at which the refinery supplies diesel through its loading gantry.

Okay News reports that the reported adjustment concerns Automotive Gas Oil, commonly known as diesel. It does not establish a uniform price at filling stations across Nigeria.

A gantry price applies at the point where fuel is loaded for distribution. Customers buying diesel at retail outlets should therefore distinguish the refinery’s reported rate from the amount charged at the pump.

Actual retail prices may differ between suppliers and locations. The available information does not confirm that retailers nationwide have passed on the same reduction.

Reports of the adjustment emerged on October 6, ahead of its October 7 effective date.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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