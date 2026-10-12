Dangote Refinery IPO Deadline Moves to October 27

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Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE now lists Tuesday, October 27, 2026, as the closing date for its initial public offering in Nigeria, extending the subscription window by two weeks from the original October 13 deadline.

The new date appears on the issuer’s official IPO website, which gives an offer period beginning on September 14. An initial public offering, or IPO, is a process through which investors apply to buy shares in a company.

Okay News reports that the website continues to show an offer price of ₦525 per share and a minimum application of 10 shares, costing ₦5,250. The change to the closing date does not alter those published terms.

The offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares. The Nigerian Exchange Group set out that number, the share price and the original September 14 to October 13 subscription period in an article published on September 18. At the stated price, the shares represent an offer of approximately ₦2.15 trillion.

Allotment and listing dates remain unconfirmed

The issuer’s current online timetable marks both “Allotment” and “Listing” as “To be confirmed”. It therefore does not establish a firm date for investors to receive their share allocations or for trading to begin.

Allotment is the stage at which applications are processed and shares allocated. Submitting an application is separate from receiving an allocation, and the offer deadline should not be confused with a confirmed stock-market debut.

Separate application channels need their own checks

The revised date concerns the underlying refinery IPO. It does not, by itself, confirm that every related grant scheme or intermediary will accept applications until October 27.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has announced separate share-grant initiatives for eligible students and Nigerian women. Those programmes have their own eligibility and designated-channel requirements. A separate extension of their application arrangements has not been verified.

In Kenya, the Capital Markets Authority has approved a receipt-based route into the Nigerian offer. The proposed Nairobi listing remains conditional, and the revised Nigerian deadline does not establish a new cut-off for every Kenyan intermediary.

The offer’s prospectus and current notices from the relevant authorised channel remain the documents governing an application. Share allocation and investment returns are not guaranteed.