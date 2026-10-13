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Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals said on October 13, 2026 that it made a net profit of $4.73 billion in the nine months ended September 30, compared with a $117.2 million loss in the same period of 2025.

The company reported revenue of $22.48 billion, up from $9.2 billion a year earlier, in an unaudited results announcement released in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. The figures cover January to September, rather than the third quarter alone.

The report is based on the company’s announcement. The full financial statements were not available for review at publication, and the figures have not been independently verified by Okay News.

Cash balances reached $6.69 billion, compared with $809.5 million a year earlier, according to the release. Separately, the company reported a net cash position of $650.8 million, against net debt of $1.73 billion in September 2025.

The cash balance and net cash position are different measures. The latter takes account of debt and should not be read as an additional cash holding.

Okay News reports that the company also put operating cash flow for the nine-month period at $3.68 billion, up from $364.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to $5.52 billion from $627.6 million. The company reported a margin on that measure of 24.56%, compared with 6.83% a year earlier.

The refinery’s managing director and chief executive officer, David Bird, attributed the performance to higher throughput, more reliable operations and stronger refining margins.

“These results reflect the strength of our integrated business model and provide a solid foundation as we progress through our IPO and execute our Vision 2030 growth strategy,” Bird said in the release.

The announcement comes during the refinery’s initial public offering. An official notice dated October 12 extended the offer’s closing date from October 13 to October 27, 2026, following approval from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at 525 naira each. The refinery operates in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos.