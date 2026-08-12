LAGOS, Nigeria — Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has disputed reports suggesting it rejected 15.5 million barrels of crude oil offered by Nigerian producers in the second quarter of 2026, saying the real issue is whether crude is actually available in sufficient quantities and at commercially competitive prices.

The company was responding to reports based on data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) concerning supplies offered under the Domestic Crude Supply Obligation (DCSO) framework.

Okay News reports that Dangote Refinery said it remains willing to purchase Nigerian crude, but argued that domestic supply arrangements must reflect prevailing market conditions if local refining is to remain economically sustainable.

Devakumar Edwin, Group Vice President, Oil and Gas and Fertiliser at Dangote Industries Limited, said the refinery’s concern is not the headline volume listed as offered under the DCSO scheme, but how much of that crude can actually be purchased on workable commercial terms.

“Our position is straightforward. We are ready and willing to purchase Nigerian crude oil, provided it is available in sufficient volumes and at competitive market prices. Like every refinery, we must procure crude that supports sustainable operations and value creation. This is essential to maintaining the economics of domestic refining and enabling us to deliver petroleum products to Nigerians at affordable and competitive prices,” Edwin said.

He said the refinery has repeatedly raised concerns over limited direct access to Nigerian crude and has, in some cases, been required to obtain allocated volumes through international oil companies and other intermediaries.

According to Edwin, the use of third parties can introduce additional premiums and transaction costs, pushing acquisition prices above international benchmarks published by agencies such as Platts and Argus.

The refinery said those additional costs can make some domestic crude supplies less competitive than barrels available in the international market.

“When additional layers of intermediaries introduce premiums, the cost of crude acquisition increases significantly, affecting the overall economics of domestic refining. Ultimately, higher crude costs translate into higher costs of refined petroleum products for the local market,” Edwin said.

Dangote Refinery maintained that its position remains aligned with the objective of the DCSO framework, but said local crude supply must be both physically available and commercially viable.

The company added that it would continue to source Nigerian crude where the required volumes and pricing conditions are met.