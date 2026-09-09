Dangote Refinery to Launch Simplified IPO for Retail Investors

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LAGOS, Nigeria — President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to structure the upcoming Initial Public Offering of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to enable everyday citizens to buy shares.

Okay News reports that Dangote confirmed efforts are underway to simplify the share purchase process to make it accessible to investors across various income brackets.

The company is deploying technology-driven subscription channels to reduce bureaucracy and streamline participation for both new and experienced investors. The simplified subscription platform will allow civil servants, artisans, traders, professionals, young entrepreneurs, cooperative societies, pension contributors, and Nigerians in the diaspora to purchase equity in the facility. Anyone possessing a Bank Verification Number will be eligible to subscribe.

Dangote stated that the objective of the public offer extends beyond capital generation to encouraging broader inclusion in economic value creation across Africa.

“This refinery belongs to Nigerians and Africans. It was built to transform our economy, create prosperity and secure our energy future. We want the people to share in that success,” Dangote said.

“That is why we are making the IPO process simple, transparent and accessible. Anyone with a Bank Verification Number (BVN) will be able to invest and become a co-owner of this world-class refinery,” he said.

“Historically, wealth has often been concentrated in the hands of a few. Our objective is different. We want to create opportunities for millions of Nigerians to benefit from the value being created by this refinery,” Dangote said.

“This IPO represents a unique opportunity for people to own part of an enterprise that is already transforming Africa’s refining industry,” he said.