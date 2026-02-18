Dangote to Govt: Call National Forum on Power or Forget Growth

Abuja, Nigeria – Aliko Dangote has called on the Federal Government to urgently convene a national retreat to resolve Nigeria’s persistent electricity crisis, warning that widespread power outages could undermine the country’s industrialisation drive and economic growth.

Okay News reports that the President of Dangote Industries Limited made the appeal on Tuesday at the official launch of the National Industrial Policy 2025 in Abuja, themed “From Policy to Productivity: Implementing Nigeria’s Industrial Future.” The event was attended by top government officials and industry leaders, with President Bola Tinubu represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In his goodwill message, Dangote stressed that without stable electricity, Nigeria would struggle to create jobs, drive industrial productivity, or achieve sustainable growth. “One of the things that I want to advise Your Excellency, Mr Vice President, is to call a national forum where we will have a one- or two-day retreat and resolve the issues of power. Because without power, there is no way in any country you can create growth or create jobs. So, power means growth. No power, no growth,” he said.

His comments, greeted with applause from participants, came amid a recent five-day power supply disruption linked to gas maintenance activities by Seplat Energy. The shutdown triggered widespread blackouts and heightened concerns among manufacturers. Dangote noted that many manufacturers now spend more on power generation than on production due to erratic electricity. “Some factories spend more money generating electricity than producing goods. You have to set up your own power plant and also a standby. That does not make sense,” he added.

Aliko Dangote also warned that excessive importation threatens local manufacturing. “Even if you give us zero-interest loans, free land and power, if there is no protection, there is no way any industry will thrive here. Importation of anything is importation of poverty and exportation of jobs,” Dangote stated. He urged the government to strengthen policies protecting domestic manufacturers from dumping and unfair competition.

Dangote acknowledged that recent economic reforms had improved investor confidence and currency stability, projecting the naira could strengthen further if import dependence is reduced. “The trajectory that we are on now is very high. Many people are trying to invest in Nigeria. The only thing that the government must emphasise is the protection of local industries,” he said.

Experts say stable power supply remains critical to the success of the National Industrial Policy 2025, which seeks to boost local production and position Nigeria as a manufacturing hub in Africa.