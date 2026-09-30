Dangote Unveils $16bn Kenya Refinery, Plans $50bn Africa Push

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NAIROBI, Kenya – African industrialist and President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, has unveiled an ambitious $50 billion capital investment program across the continent, anchored by the formal groundbreaking of the $16 billion Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Special Economic Zone in Lamu County, energy and financial correspondents reported from Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2026.

The greenfield facility, situated in Mokowe along Kenya’s northern Indian Ocean coastline, is engineered to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day by 2030, refining heavy crude from Kenya’s onshore Turkana oilfields alongside regional African grades to eliminate East Africa’s structural exposure to imported refined petroleum.

Okay News reports that speaking to business executives and international correspondents in Nairobi ahead of Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, Dangote declared that the multi-billion-dollar complex represents an irreversible turning point in halting the historical exploitation of the continent’s mineral resources.

“By 2030, the majority of African countries will be self-sufficient,” Dangote said in response to inquiries regarding continental fuel import dependencies. “It does not matter where it is refined, but it should be in the African continent, on the soil of Africa.”

Addressing legal challenges over land rights and petitions brought by environmental advocacy groups against the coastal installation, the industrialist dismissed the opposition as peripheral friction that inevitably accompanies transformative infrastructure, maintaining that legitimate development will not be deterred by detractors of African progress.

Participating in an executive fireside session with the Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Frank Mwiti, during the high-level investor forum organized for the ongoing Dangote Petroleum Refinery initial public offering, Dangote revealed that having committed over $25 billion into existing industrial assets, the group will deploy an additional $50 billion to defend and expand domestic African markets through large-scale manufacturing.

“We have already invested more than $25 billion, but right now, we’re going ahead to invest an additional $50 billion,” Dangote said. “We want to create and generate wealth for Africans, to make sure that we defend our markets. And the only way to defend the market is not to do baby steps. It’s better we do big scale.”

The Chief Economic Advisor to Kenyan President William Ruto, Dr. David Ndii, explained that the Lamu mega-project materialized from regional consultations involving President Ruto, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and regional heads of state seeking to capture an East African finished petroleum market projected to reach 30 million metric tonnes annually.

Ndii noted that the project was designed to overturn the disadvantageous colonial economic pattern highlighted by Africa Finance Corporation President Samaila Zubairu, in which African nations routinely export raw minerals on a free-on-board basis and import crippling inflation on a cost, insurance, and freight basis.

Dangote outlined a broader transformation in continental corporate equity, emphasizing that public offers across his conglomerate are not designed to resolve liquidity needs, but to democratize asset ownership and allow ordinary citizens to participate directly in industrial wealth creation.

Confirming that the group’s nascent maritime shipping line and multi-million-tonne fertilizer operations will progressively be offered to the public, the business leader affirmed that when the Lamu refinery reaches operational maturity, its shares will be listed directly on the Nairobi Securities Exchange rather than being routed exclusively through Nigerian capital markets.