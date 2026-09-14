Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LAGOS, Nigeria – The personal fortune of the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, is projected to increase by as much as $22.9 billion, potentially lifting his total net worth from approximately $35.3 billion to an unprecedented $58.2 billion as the landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals opened on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, September 14, 2026, market intelligence analysts and financial data indices confirmed in Lagos.

The monumental equity flotation, designed to raise roughly ₦2.15 trillion—equivalent to approximately $1.6 billion—stands as the largest public equity offering ever executed in African capital market history, with 4.1 billion ordinary shares made available to institutional and retail investors at an offer price of ₦525 per share.

Okay News reports that financial modeling by international wealth trackers, including Bloomberg, indicates that the potential $22.9 billion surge in Dangote’s net worth is directly anchored to the statutory valuation of the world-scale 650,000-barrel-per-day Lekki petrochemical facility following its full domestic listing.

The 69-year-old Nigerian industrialist holds a controlling equity stake of approximately 84.34% in the integrated refining complex, ensuring that the establishment of a transparent public market price translates into an extraordinary expansion of his audited global wealth portfolio.

Should the equity transaction achieve its fully subscribed enterprise valuation upon the commencement of secondary trading, the wealth expansion would propel Dangote significantly higher on global billionaire rankings, positioning him above prominent American financiers and technology executives, including Citadel founder Ken Griffin and former Google Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt.

The public offer represents the culmination of a multi-stage capital restructuring programme that saw the refining company valued at approximately $39.1 billion during a private placement round in July, during which the industrial conglomerate successfully secured $2.5 billion in strategic equity injections from institutional partners.

Approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the public offer incorporates inclusive participation mechanisms, featuring a retail entry threshold of 10 shares valued at ₦5,250, dedicated Sharia-compliant investment windows, and structured provisions enabling international and local investors to receive corporate dividend distributions in United States dollars.

Speaking during the formal execution of the registration compacts in Lagos, Dangote characterized the flotation as an “IPO for the people,” emphasizing that the structure was deliberately engineered to enable domestic artisans, transport operators, market traders, corporate managers, and ordinary citizens across Africa to acquire direct ownership in the continent’s premier downstream asset.

The subscription window remains open across authorized banking networks and digital primary market portals until October 13, 2026, after which the shares will be formally admitted to the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited for active secondary market trading.

Capital market operators noted that the transaction marks a defining milestone for African economic sovereignty, signaling the transition of large-scale infrastructure financing from foreign debt dependency toward domestic equity capitalization while consolidating Dangote’s stature as a transformative industrial architect.