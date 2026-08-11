August 11, 2026

Davido Appeals to US President Trump Over Tensions Ahead of Osun Election

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Davido Appeals to US President Donald Trump Over Tensions Ahead of Osun Election
Davido

OSOGBO, Nigeria – International Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to monitor political developments in Osun State ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.

In a social media statement addressed directly to the American leader, the artist expressed deep concerns over potential political violence, voter intimidation, and electoral disruption in the state. According to Okay News reports, Adeleke called on the United States and the international community to ensure that voters are protected and that the election remains transparent, peaceful, and fair.

The public appeal comes as political tensions heighten across Osun State ahead of the governorship polls, with political stakeholders debating security arrangements and democratic integrity. Adeleke urged all relevant electoral and security authorities to uphold constitutional rights and prevent political violence during the exercise.

Neither the United States Embassy nor official electoral authorities have issued a formal response to the musician’s public statement as monitoring of election preparations continues across the state.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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