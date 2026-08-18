Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

OSUN, Nigeria — Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has rejected calls for him to apologise to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over his social media post displaying the governor’s alleged West African Examinations Council result.

Davido said he had done nothing wrong and described the post as an attempt to inform residents of Edo State about their governor’s academic record. Okay News reports.

Speaking in an interview with News Central on Tuesday, the singer said he had no intention of apologising over the publication.

“I’m not going to apologise. I didn’t do anything wrong. I was just telling people of the state the results their governor has,” Davido said.

The controversy followed comments by Okpebholo during political activities ahead of the August 15 Osun governorship election, when he criticised Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke over his dancing and leadership style.

Davido, who is Adeleke’s nephew and campaigned for his uncle, subsequently posted what appeared to be Okpebholo’s WAEC result on Instagram.

The post drew criticism, with Tugbiyele describing the publication as inappropriate and calling on Davido to apologise to the Edo governor.

Davido, however, defended his response and criticised Okpebholo for leaving Edo State to attack Adeleke during the Osun election campaign.

“You came, you left your state, you came to another state. You came in and then started talking that my uncle is a dancer; he is not serious,” he said.

He also questioned Okpebholo’s electoral mandate and criticised the governor over issues relating to his administration.

Davido further said he felt sorry for Okpebholo’s children over the public exchange and warned that Adeleke would respond politically when the time came.

“Finish your three years, we’ll visit you when it’s time for you to get re-elected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tugbiyele maintained that Davido should not have personally responded to Okpebholo’s criticism of Adeleke.

He argued that the alleged WAEC result, even if authentic, should not have been used to ridicule the Edo governor and urged Davido to apologise.

The dispute has added to the political exchanges surrounding the Osun governorship election, in which Davido openly campaigned for his uncle.