Deadly Nepal Flood Kills 95 and 384 Tourists Missing

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KATHMANDU, Nepal – At least 95 people have been confirmed dead and 384 tourists and pilgrims are reported missing after a catastrophic flash flood tore through Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district near the border with China on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, sweeping away riverside settlements, trade infrastructure, and arterial transport links.

The sudden deluge struck the Bhotekoshi River valley around 9:00 am before surging into the Trishuli River basin, devastating the transit hubs of Timure and Syabrubesi—the primary gateway to the popular Langtang trekking circuit and the overland pilgrimage route toward Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet.

Okay News reports that the Nepal Tourism Board confirmed that the 384 unaccounted-for travellers comprise 291 foreign nationals—including citizens from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Australia—alongside 93 Nepali citizens. Nepal Police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle stated that 28 police personnel stationed along the border corridor are also among the missing.

“We do not exactly know the extent of damage, but the flood is big, and it could have damaged many settlements,” Kafle said, confirming that search teams had recovered 95 bodies across downstream riverbanks in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts by Wednesday evening.

Preliminary glaciological assessments indicate that the massive surge was triggered upstream in Tibet by an ice-and-rock avalanche or a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that temporarily dammed high-altitude river tributaries before catastrophically breaching.

The cross-border disaster also struck the Gyirong Port on the Tibetan side of the frontier, prompting Chinese President Xi Jinping to order an all-out emergency rescue operation, while the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) warned regional authorities to remain on high alert for secondary blockages.

In Kathmandu, Prime Minister Balendra Shah convened an emergency session of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), mobilizing the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, and a fleet of military and commercial helicopters to conduct air evacuations for trapped villagers and trekkers.

The disaster has severely impacted Nepal’s energy grid, with the Nepal Electricity Authority confirming that approximately 430 megawatts of generation capacity across multiple hydropower and solar stations have been knocked offline due to damaged transmission towers and inundated powerhouses.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union has activated its Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service to assist rescue teams navigating severe terrain and destroyed road networks, reaffirming international readiness to mobilize humanitarian assistance.