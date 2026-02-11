DEAP Capital Secures N1.0 Billion Banklink Africa Investment to Drive Minerals Financing Strategy

Lagos, Nigeria — DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc has received a N1.0 billion equity investment from Banklink Africa Private Equities Limited, marking the first tranche of a larger N6.0 billion funding commitment aimed at recapitalisation and minerals financing expansion.

Okay News reports that the disclosure was made in a filing with the Nigerian Exchange dated February 10, 2026, and signed by the company secretary, Osammor Otiono & Co. The company said the fresh capital will support operational restructuring and align its business model with a new strategy focused on minerals and metals financing.

Chairman of DEAP Capital, Dr Kenneth Olise, described the investment as transformative, citing rising global demand for critical minerals and rare earths as a major opportunity for Africa’s mineral rich economies.

The N1.0 billion injection represents the first tranche of a N6.0 billion equity commitment from Banklink Africa and its partners. The final definitive agreement was signed on February 9, 2026, at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, following a Memorandum of Understanding executed in December 2025. A second tranche of N5.0 billion is expected after the company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 10, 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Earlier in January 2026, DEAP Capital announced plans to launch a Minerals and Metals Financing initiative across Africa under the MoU with Banklink Africa’s Equity Fund II.

With the first tranche completed, the company is positioned to meet the Securities and Exchange Commission recapitalisation requirements for a Tier 1 Issuing House licence.

Financially, DEAP Capital reported a pre tax loss of N28.8 million for the year ended September 2025 and an accumulated loss of N5.2 billion, resulting in negative shareholders’ funds of N2.3 billion. However, first quarter results for December 2025 showed a profit after tax of N2.4 million, with total equity improving to negative N1.97 billion.

Shares were trading at N9.07 as of midday February 11, 2026, reflecting a 10% intraday gain.