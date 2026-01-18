Defence Minister Matawalle to Marry Off Nine Children in One Abuja Ceremony

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, has finalized arrangements to conduct a collective marriage ceremony for nine of his children. The nuptial event is scheduled to take place on February 6, 2026.

Okay News reports that the wedding Fatiha will be held at the Central Mosque in Abuja, as detailed in a general invitation released by Dan Jafaru Aleengoo Turakee. The announcement has sparked interest across the political landscape, with preparations reportedly underway to host a large gathering of dignitaries and well-wishers.

Among the notable unions to be solemnized is the marriage of Nana Bello Matawalle to the former Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya. Other pairings revealed in the wedding invitations include Farida Bello Matawalle wedding Ibrahim Sahabi Liman, and Aisha Bello Matawalle tying the knot with Umar Ibrahim Danmaliki.

The ceremony, expected to be one of the major social events of the year in the nation’s capital, drawn mixed feelings from Nigerians.