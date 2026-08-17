Deji Adeleke Says He Had No Doubt Brother Would Win Osun Poll

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OSOGBO, Nigeria: Dr. Deji Adeleke, elder brother of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, stated at a victory celebration on Sunday, August 16, 2026, that he had no doubt his brother would win the gubernatorial election despite political opposition from federal figures.

Okay News reports that Dr. Deji Adeleke spoke in a video recorded during the event following the declaration of the election results on Sunday.

“I don’t discuss with anybody. I do it in the corner of my room. I do this every day. So, I was not worried. I had no doubt in my mind that Ademola will win. Ademola will overcome,” said Dr. Deji Adeleke.

He said he relied on personal prayer and fasting, adding, “I fortify myself with the power of the Almighty God every day. And the day that I fast, I’ll do it three times a day. And nobody knew. I don’t discuss with anybody.”

Addressing the political opposition, he said, “Let them come with all the battalions, withdraw the Army, bring all the money from the Central Bank. Nobody is above God Almighty.”

He added, “He comes with his wickedness. He comes with the power that he thinks he has because he’s connected to the Presidency. But Ademola comes against them in the power of the Almighty God.”

He stated that he had prayed for the governor’s protection, saying, “He dances and praises your name. So, Lord Almighty, God, the owner of the universe, show up for him.”

He said he repeated the phrase, “Ademola will defeat them,” in his daily prayers.