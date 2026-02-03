Deji Adeyanju, VeryDarkMan, Others React to Oshiomhole Massaging Lady’s Feet on Jet

A wave of outrage has swept across social media after a viral video surfaced showing Senator Adams Oshiomhole aboard a private jet in what many Nigerians are calling an embarrassing and tone-deaf display. The footage shows the former Edo State governor and current Edo North senator giving a foot massage to a woman widely alleged online to be a South African content creator, igniting heated conversations about the lifestyles of Nigeria’s political elite.

Okay News reports that the video began circulating on Monday, February 3, 2026, and quickly triggered backlash from activists and everyday Nigerians alike. Many critics say the image of a senator relaxing on a luxury aircraft feels deeply insensitive at a time when millions are struggling with inflation, unemployment, and rising living costs. The sharp contrast between elite comfort and public hardship has become the centre of the outrage.

Human rights lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju was among the loudest voices condemning the incident. He openly questioned how Oshiomhole could afford such a lifestyle, recalling his past as a textile worker and labour activist. Adeyanju described the senator’s current image as jarring, even likening it to the lifestyle of a drug baron, and argued that a career in politics alone cannot reasonably explain that level of wealth without clear, successful business ventures.

Popular social media commentator VeryDarkMan also weighed in, expressing anger at what he described as a shameless show of excess. He questioned how a senator’s official earnings could cover private jet travel, suggesting that Nigerian politicians have become increasingly bold in flaunting wealth while citizens are pushed deeper into economic hardship. His comments echoed the frustration of many Nigerians online.

Several users also pointed out the irony of Oshiomhole’s political journey. Once celebrated as President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a fierce advocate for workers, he is now being criticised for appearing disconnected from the struggles of the masses.

One user, Global, lamented the transformation—from a man who fought fuel price hikes when petrol was ₦65 to a politician enjoying luxury while Nigerians battle soaring prices.

Others described the situation as a betrayal. Commenters like Everest and Emma Ik questioned why life keeps getting harder for ordinary people while leaders seem to live without restraint. Some accused political leaders of hypocrisy—calling on citizens to pay taxes and endure hardship while allegedly spending public-linked wealth on personal pleasure instead of national development.

As of the time of this report, Senator Oshiomhole has not responded to the video or addressed claims about the identity of the woman in the footage, who some online reports allege is not his wife, Lara Fortes, but a “professional sugar baby.” The silence has only intensified speculation and public anger, keeping the controversy firmly in the national spotlight.